The Rays optioned Caminero to minor-league camp Monday.

The top prospect got a cup of coffee with Tampa Bay last season, but the feeling has been for a while that Caminero was destined for Triple-A Durham to begin 2024. The 20-year-old will be making his first stop at Durham, as he skipped over that level when he was promoted in 2023. Caminero still has a good shot to spend ample time in the majors in 2024, particularly if he can make some strides with his defense.