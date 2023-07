Margot is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Margot had started in three of the Rays' last four games, but he went 0-for-12 during that stretch and is now slashing a lowly .248/.300/.358 over 233 plate appearances on the season. He appears to be no better than fourth on the depth chart in the outfield, with all of Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Jose Siri slotting ahead of him in the pecking order for playing time.