Rays' Nick Martinez: Another quality start

Martinez (5-1) earned the win against the Angels on Friday, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out five across seven innings. He did not issue a walk.

Martinez allowed at least two baserunners in three of the first five innings of his start. However, he minimized the damage to two runs and stretched his start through the seventh inning to secure his seventh quality start of the season, which is tied for fourth most in the American League. Martinez sits at a 1.62 ERA over 66.2 innings, which is second best in the majors among qualified starters this season, only behind Cam Schlittler (1.50). Martinez's next start is slated for next week at home against the Tigers.