Rays' Nick Martinez: Earns win despite zero strikeouts

Martinez (9-2) came away with the win against Toronto on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. He did not strike out a batter.

Monday marked the fifth start in Martinez's career that he did not record a strikeout, with the last instance taking place as a member of the Rangers against the Mariners on Aug. 1, 2017. The lack of punchouts didn't matter for the veteran right-hander, who came away with his 10th quality start of the season, and he has allowed one earned run in three of his last four appearances. His outing in Toronto brought his ERA down to 2.59 across 111.1 innings, which is sixth-best in the majors among qualified starters. Martinez is slated to take on the Guardians at home this weekend.