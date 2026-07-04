Rays' Nick Martinez: Solid again in no-decision

Martinez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Martinez was cruising until he yielded a solo homer to Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning, departing in a 1-1 tie after allowing a single to the next batter he faced. While he hasn't been able to notch a quality start in either outing, the 35-year-old has yielded just one earned run while pitching into the sixth frame in each of his past two starts. He'll take a 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB across 100 innings this season into a home matchup with the Yankees next week.