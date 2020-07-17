Thompson's sidearm delivery has proven problematic for hitters during both spring training and summer camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has only made one start above the Double-A level in his career, but Thompson as highly impressive during Grapefruit League play with eight scoreless innings, an 0.75 WHIP and a .138 BAA across seven appearances. Torbio reports the right-hander has carried the momentum into summer training, and Thompson pitched another scoreless frame in Thursday's intrasquad game. Thompson may have an outside shot at the Opening Day roster depending on how many arms manager Kevin Cash opts to keep, but the Rays skipper did make it a point to state Thompson is "going to help us at some point this season, for sure" following Thursday's performance.