Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Yarbrough is likely unavailable for a few days after pitching 4.1 innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Royals, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two, so he'll head to the minors for the time being. A corresponding move will be made prior to Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.

