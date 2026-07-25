Rays' Shane McClanahan: Throws five solid innings in win

McClanahan (9-6) picked up the win after going five innings against Cleveland on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three.

After a rocky start in his last outing against Boston, McClanahan bounced back Friday, allowing just one run in five innings of work. The left-hander threw 71 pitches, 45 of them for strikes, though he tied his season low with just three strikeouts. Through 19 starts this season, the 29-year-old now holds a 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 88:33 K:BB in 96 innings.