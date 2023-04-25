Bradley (3-0) picked up the win Monday in an 8-3 victory over the Astros, giving up three runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander showed some blemishes, serving up the first two homers of his career, but Bradley has now won each of his first three big-league starts, although it should be noted the red-hot Rays have averaged nine runs a game for him so far. He fired 53 of 82 pitches for strikes before exiting, and his 23:2 K:BB through his first 15.1 MLB innings has all the hallmarks of an ace. Bradley will look to make it four wins in a row in his next outing, likely to come on the road this weekend against the White Sox.