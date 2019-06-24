Walls was promoted to Double-A Montgomery on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls was slashing .269/.339/.417 across 180 plate appearances with High-A Charlotte, a line that partly consists of 13 extra-base hits (seven doubles, two triples, four home runs) and 26 RBI. The 22-year-old shortstop is likely to spend the remainder of the season with the Biscuits, his fourth stop in the Rays organization since being selected in the first-year player draft back in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories