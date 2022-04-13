Romero allowed three runs on two hits and five walks across 1.2 innings during Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the A's. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old and opposing starter Adam Oller both made their major-league debuts, and neither pitcher was able to make it through the second inning. Romero is one of Tampa Bay's top pitching prospects, but he struggled with his control and threw just 31 of his 59 pitches for strikes. The Rays are down Luis Patino (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough (groin) and Shane Baz (elbow) in the rotation, though that doesn't necessarily mean Romero will receive another chance to start following Tuesday's poor performance.