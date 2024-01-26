Romero signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday.

Romero, 26, spent 2023 at Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization, collecting a 5.44 ERA and 82:61 K:BB across 87.2 innings of work. The right-hander has mostly been a starter in his pro career but it's unclear whether he'll be in the rotation or bullpen at Triple-A Sacramento.