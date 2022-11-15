Romero was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday.
Romero made just one appearance in the majors for Washington, giving up eight runs (six earned) over 3.2 innings against Philadelphia on Oct. 1. He found more success in Triple-A last season, recording a 3.24 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 86 innings.
