Romero was returned to Triple-A Rochester after starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Romero served as the 29th man for the Nationals doubleheader and was crushed for five home runs and six earned runs across 3.1 innings to take the loss as the start in Game 2. While it's a limited sample, he has a disastrous 10.80 ERA with a 7:9 K:BB across 8.1 big-league innings on the campaign.