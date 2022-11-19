The Nationals declined to tender Romero a contract for 2023, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Romero had previously been designated for assignment, so this move doesn't come as a major surprise. While Romero's first season in the majors was rocky between Tampa Bay and Washington, he has enjoyed success at Triple-A and another team may give him a shot at a depth role in spring training.
