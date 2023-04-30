Glasnow (oblique) threw a two-inning live bullpen session in Tampa Bay on Saturday, and could make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham within the next week, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash called the two innings (encouraging) after getting a report from pitching coach Rick Knapp. Glasnow is aiming for a return in the middle of May, but that timeline could be pushed up if he continues to receiving encouraging reports. Just keep in mind that the right-hander has to build up his arm strength as he's been out with his oblique injury since the middle of the Grapefruit League in Florida.