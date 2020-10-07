Glasnow (1-0) allowed four runs across five innings of work. He gave four hits and three walks while striking out 10 recording the win Tuesday over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Glasnow looked sharp as he struck out 10 Yankees in Tuesday's victory. The 27-year-old's two mistakes were both on account of Giancarlo Stanton as he hit a solo shot in the second inning and a towering three-run homer in the fourth inning. The right-hander threw 58 of his 93 pitches for strikes and his next chance at taking the mound would be if the Rays can advance to the ALCS.