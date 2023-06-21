Glasnow (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Glasnow surrendered a three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in the first inning before Anthony Santander piled on with a two-run shot in the second. Glasnow would settle down, retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced, but the Rays couldn't climb out of the early hole. In five starts (25.1 innings) since his return from an oblique injury, Glasnow has a 4.97 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB. He's currently lined up for a favorable home matchup with the Royals in his next outing.