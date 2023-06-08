Glasnow will make his next start for the Rays on Friday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow had been on turn for Thursday, but the Rays have elected to bring up Yonny Chirinos for that outing and give Glasnow an extra day of rest. The tall right-hander has posted a 3.72 ERA and 14:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings in his two starts since returning from the injured list.