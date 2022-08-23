Glasnow (elbow) threw his second live batting practice session Tuesday and will face hitters once more before likely beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow reiterated after Tuesday's workout that his surgically repaired right elbow feels good, and he remains optimistic that he'll return from the 60-day injured list this season. According to Topkin, Glasnow's fastball topped out at around 97 miles per hour Tuesday, and while he appears to have recaptured his pre-surgery velocity, regaining command of all of his pitches may prove to be the greater challenge. If Glasnow does meet his goal of pitching for the Rays in 2022, it'll almost certainly come as a reliever, given that he doesn't seem to have enough time at this stage of the season to build up a starter.