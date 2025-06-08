Diaz went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Diaz got the Rays on the board in the fifth inning, driving a two-out, opposite-field blast off Valente Bellozo to tie the game 2-2. It's the ninth homer of the year for Diaz, who's gone 10-for-27 (.370) over his last seven games. He's slashing .248/.297/.413 with 25 runs scored, 36 RBI and three steals across 263 plate appearances this season.