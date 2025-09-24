Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Locks down 32nd save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday without striking out a batter to record his 32nd save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.
The veteran southpaw hasn't blown a save since July 23, converting 15 straight chances while delivering a 0.90 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB over his last 20 innings. Statistically, Chapman has put together the best season of his career at age 37, with his ERA (1.19) and WHIP (0.70) over 60.1 innings both being personal bests.
