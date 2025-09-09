The Red Sox selected Early's contract from Triple-A Worcester ahead of his start Tuesday versus the Athletics.

After posting a 2.60 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 100.1 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Early will be thrust into the MLB rotation as the replacement for Dustin May (elbow). Early, 23, most recently pitched six innings of one-run ball while punching out 10 batters at Worcester, but he'll be challenged in his MLB debut Tuesday while facing an Athletics lineup that's posted an .823 OPS since the beginning of the month.