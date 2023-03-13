Boston optioned Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
The 25-year-old Hamilton may not be polished enough as a hitter to profile as a realistic everyday player for Boston down the road, but his elite speed was enough to earn a spot on the Red Sox's 40-man roster this offseason. After impressing in a small sample of action in the Grapefruit League -- Hamilton got on base at a .370 clip and went 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts over his first 13 games -- he'll now get the chance to hone his skills with Boston's top minor-league affiliate to begin the 2023 season.