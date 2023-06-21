Boston recalled Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 25-year-old can provide infield depth as Pablo Reyes works through some abdominal discomfort and he would take on considerable fantasy appeal if Reyes requires a trip to the 10-day injured list. Hamilton was sporting an .825 OPS with 11 home runs and 27 stolen bases through 52 games this season at the Triple-A level after tallying 70 steals in 119 games last season at Double-A. He'll be making his MLB debut when he first appears in a game for the Red Sox.