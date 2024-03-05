Hamilton started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's spring game against Detroit.

Hamilton, who can play both middle infield positions, made a second consecutive start at second base since Boston announced Vaughn Grissom (groin) could miss Opening Day. The frontrunner to replace Grissom is Enmanuel Valdez, whose glove is not as sound as Hamilton's but projects a better bat. Hamilton is 3-for-16 over six Grapefruit League games.