Boston recalled Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Pablo Reyes started at shortstop Saturday and will probably get the first crack at filling in for Trevor Story (shoulder). Hamilton should also be in the mix, though, and is the more interesting of the two players for fantasy purposes after stealing 57 bases at Worcester and another two with the big club in 2023. He was 3-for-18 with two home runs in his first five games with Worcester this season.