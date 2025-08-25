Hamilton will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Orioles, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Hamilton is slashing just .193/.252/.293 over 153 plate appearances on the season for Boston, but in spite of that lack of production, he seems to have temporarily captured a regular spot in the starting nine at the keystone when the Red Sox face right-handed pitching. With Wilyer Abreu's (calf) recent move to the injured list allowing Ceddanne Rafaela to shift back to the outfield, Hamilton started in the Red Sox's previous two matchups versus righties and went 4-for-8 with a triple, two walks, four runs and one stolen base between those contests. Hamilton's track record in the majors suggests he shouldn't be expected to offer much impact with the bat moving forward, but he could be a decent source of steals while he's playing at least somewhat regularly.