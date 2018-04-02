Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs more time
Rodriguez (knee) will make a minor-league start in extended spring training Tuesday and will likely need another start beyond that before returning to the Red Sox, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora acknowledged that Rodriguez needs a bit more time. "It's strictly his knee and his extension," Cora said. "It's very important for him to be 100 percent. I think this organization has been through the path before and it seemed like it didn't work out so we have to make sure he's completely healthy." This new timeline pushes out the left-hander's earliest return date to April 13.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurls five innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will open 2018 on DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unlikely to pitch in opening series•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Stretches out to four innings•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...