Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs more time

Rodriguez (knee) will make a minor-league start in extended spring training Tuesday and will likely need another start beyond that before returning to the Red Sox, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora acknowledged that Rodriguez needs a bit more time. "It's strictly his knee and his extension," Cora said. "It's very important for him to be 100 percent. I think this organization has been through the path before and it seemed like it didn't work out so we have to make sure he's completely healthy." This new timeline pushes out the left-hander's earliest return date to April 13.