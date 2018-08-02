Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws without boot

Rodriguez (ankle) managed to throw without a boot on flat ground at Fenway Park on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rodriguez has been on the shelf with a right ankle sprain since July 15, but he's made significant progress of late, as he finally shed his walking boot. He's expected to return within the next few weeks and figures to increase his throwing intensity accordingly. The next test for Rodriguez will be throwing off a mound.