Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Back from IL

The Red Sox reinstated Whitlock (knee) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The left-hander has been dealing with knee inflammation for the past couple weeks but is ready to rejoin the big-league roster after a short stay on the shelf. Whitlock has been filling a high-leverage relief role for Boston this season and should reclaim that role now that he's healthy. He's posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 19.2 innings with a 3-1 record and 10 holds in 20 appearances.