Whitlock walked one over a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 7-6 win over Atlanta.
Whitlock had been brutal of late, entering the contest with a 10.80 ERA and four blown saves over his previous five outings. While there was a walk and a hard-hit flyout, it was an encouraging sign for the right-hander.
