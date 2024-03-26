Whitlock allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in Monday's exhibition game against the Rangers.

Whitlock was impressive against the first-string lineup Texas trotted out Monday. The right-hander threw 67 pitches (51 strikes) and retired nine of the final 10 batters faced. The dominant performance Monday followed a strong Grapefruit League for Whitlock, who finished spring training with a 2.49 ERA with a 22:3 K:BB over 21.2 innings. He's scheduled to start the fourth game of the season, Sunday, March 31, in Seattle.