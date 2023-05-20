Whitlock (elbow) will be activated off the 15-day injured list for Boston's series next weekend against the Diamondbacks, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock is starting Sunday for Triple-A Worcester to conclude his rehab assignment, and then the right-hander will join the team in Anaheim before being activated against the D-Backs; likely Saturday for a start against Arizona. Whitlock struggled to a 6.19 ERA before being placed on the injured list with elbow ulnar neuritis, but he's had plenty of success in the past, and the 26-year-old offers a chance for fantasy success when he's on the mound.