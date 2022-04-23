Robles did not allow a runner and struck out one over a scoreless 1.1 innings in Friday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Robles got the final out of the seventh inning then dispatched the Rays in order in the eighth to preserve Boston's lead heading into the ninth. It was yet another dominant performance for Robles, who hasn't allowed a baserunner over his last 4.1 innings and is unscored upon over 6.1 IP. Despite entering in the seventh inning, the right-hander remains in the mix to save games.