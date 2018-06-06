Red Sox's Jalen Beeks: Will start Thursday for Red Sox
Beeks will be called up by the Red Sox to start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Beeks will join the team in Boston for a spot start as manager Alex Cora wants to give the starting rotation an additional day of rest with the team's next off day not until June 18. The 24-year-old has a 2.56 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a whopping 80 strikeouts over 56.1 innings this season at Triple-A Pawtucket.
