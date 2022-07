Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox gave lefty-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley the day off in Saturday's loss when the Brewers brought lefty Eric Lauer to the hill, but it'll be the lefty-hitting Duran's turn to sit in the series finale while Boston opposes Milwaukee southpaw Aaron Ashby. Jaylin Davis will enter the outfield in Duran's stead and will serve as the Red Sox's leadoff man.