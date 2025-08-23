Garcia went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Friday's 1-0 win over the Yankees.

Garcia made his MLB debut and started in right field at Yankee Stadium, the first Red Sox prospect to make his major league debut there since Mookie Betts in 2014. Garcia was originally listed in center field, but manager Alex Cora changed the lineup prior to the game. It's unclear if Cora plans to use the righty hitter solely against lefties. Friday's debut was against New York lefty Max Fried.