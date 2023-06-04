Jansen (1-3) gave up a hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, recording his 12th save of the season, but he then gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in the second game to get tagged with the loss.

All told, the veteran closer tossed 43 pitches (26 strikes) across both games, so Jansen will likely be unavailable for a couple days to recuperate should Boston have any late leads to protect. The right-hander has been a solid addition to the Red Sox bullpen this season, posting a 3.86 ERA and 22:12 K:BB through 18.2 innings while converting 12 of 15 save chances, but the team's lack of reliable high-leverage options to support him is beginning to take its toll -- Jansen's allowed multiple runs in three of his last eight appearances.