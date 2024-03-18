Jansen won't make his scheduled Grapefruit League appearance Monday against the Twins due to lower-back tightness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox aren't concerned and think Jansen could be ready to pitch as soon as Tuesday, so his absence shouldn't affect his availability for Opening Day. Jansen had previously been limited by a lat issue and has made just one appearance this spring. It's not an ideal way to prep for the season, but as a one-inning reliever, the 36-year-old closer shouldn't need as much ramp-up time as other pitchers.
