Jansen allowed a hit in a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save against the Yankees.

Jansen allowed a two-out single but still finished off the 4-1 win on 13 pitches (11 strikes). The veteran closer has converted six straight save chances since blowing two consecutive opportunities May 12 and 13. He's allowed just two runs in 11 appearances since then, lowering his season ERA to 3.04 with a 28:12 K:BB.