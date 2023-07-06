Jansen worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday without walking or striking out a batter to record his 18th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran closer fired eight of 11 pitches for strikes while shutting down the bottom of the Texas batting order. Jansen has converted nine straight save chances dating back to May 20, posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 17 innings over that stretch, and he continues to climb the career saves list -- with 15 more in 2023, he would tie John Franco for fifth all-time.