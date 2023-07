Jansen struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

He threw eight of nine pitches for strikes to make tidy work of the Giants' Nos. 5-7 hitters. Jansen has allowed just two hits and two walks during his 5.2-inning scoreless streak, which spans his last seven appearances. The Boston closer is up to 23 saves in 26 chances while maintaining a 2.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB over 34.1 innings this season.