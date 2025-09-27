Red Sox's Kyle Harrison: Hit hard in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings while not factoring into the decision Friday against the Tigers. He struck out six.
The Red Sox southpaw struggled out the gate, as he escaped a scoreless first inning in which he conceded two walks and a hit. The Detroit lineup finally broke through against Harrison in the fourth, when the first five batters reached, plating three runs. Given that the 24-year-old tossed 65 pitches in this appearance, he likely wraps his regular season with a 4.04 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB across 35.2 total frames with Boston and San Francisco.
