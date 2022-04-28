Wacha (2-0) allowed one run on four hits over six innings Wednesday to earn the victory in Toronto. He struck out five and walked two.

Wacha allowed a baserunner in each of the first three innings, but he didn't really get into trouble until he gave up back-to-back singles to start the third. However, the veteran righty was able to limit the damage and get out of the jam by striking out Lourdes Gurriel on three consecutive pitches. The 30-year-old has posted a 1.77 ERA across 20.1 innings to begin his Boston tenure and has wins in consecutive starts. Wacha's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 against the Angels.