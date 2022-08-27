Wacha (9-1) yielded four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rays.

Wacha served up a homer to Yandy Diaz on the first pitch of the game before Ji-Man Choi took him deep in the second inning. The veteran righty had tossed 12.2 scoreless frames since returning from the injured list earlier this month before Friday's lackluster outing. However, he picked up his ninth win of the year and he's posted a 2.61 ERA through eight starts since his last loss May 31. Wacha will carry a 2.53 ERA into his projected start in Minnesota next week.