Wacha registered a no-decision during Saturday's 7-6 loss to Seattle, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
Wacha was staked to a three-run lead before he took the mound but surrendered two runs apiece in each of the first two innings to fall behind early. The 30-year-old righty has now permitted more than two runs in just two of 10 starts and sports a dazzling 2.33 ERA through 54 innings, though his 6.0 K/9 is on pace for the lowest rate of his career by far. Wacha is slated to pitch again next weekend at home against St. Louis.
