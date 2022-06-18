Wacha (5-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out five.

Aside from a solo homer by Nolan Arenado in the second inning, Wacha stifled the Cardinals' bats and got some revenge against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2012 before cutting him loose ahead of the 2020 campaign. The right-hander has a remarkable 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB through 59.1 innings despite lasting at least six innings only twice in 11 starts.