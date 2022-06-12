Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation Sunday.
Eovaldi had been dealing with what was reportedly hip tightness since his last start Wednesday against the Angels, though the issue is evidently in his back, not his hip. Reports from Saturday indicated that the righty may only need his next start pushed back by a day or two, but he'll now have to miss at least two turns in the rotation. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so he'll be eligible to return June 24, but it's not yet clear if a minimum-length stay is in play. Kutter Crawford was recalled to take his place on the roster and will start Sunday against Seattle.
