Eovaldi (hip) won't start Tuesday against Oakland as previously scheduled, but there's a chance he starts as soon as Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox previously maintained that Eovaldi would make his next start on schedule despite the fact that he returned to Boston to have his right hip checked out, but that's evidently no longer the case. The fact that a Wednesday start is still in play suggests that the team still isn't particularly worried, though a decision on when he'll next take the mound won't come until Monday's off day. Nick Pivetta will jump ahead of him to start Tuesday's series opener.